National

1.) An attorney who found himself in the crosshairs of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election pleaded guilty Tuesday to lying to federal authorities about his contacts with a former Trump campaign associate.

2.) Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas berated his colleagues Tuesday for rejecting a challenge by gun owners to California’s 10-day “cooling-off” period.

3.) The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Wyoming to pay Montana $20,000 for holding back some of the water that flows from the Yellowstone River into a reservoir in southeastern Montana.

4.) President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he’s directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to craft regulations to “ban all devices” like bump stocks used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre that left 58 people dead.

Regional

5.) A federal judge ordered federal regulators to re-evaluate the environmental impacts of a popular California water program that allows farmers to sell water to parched southern cities and water districts during droughts.

Science

8.) A study released Tuesday suggests that that state of one’s health in adulthood is tied to economic stability in childhood.

Research & Polls

9.) In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead, half of Americans say they support a nationwide ban on assault rifles like the AR-15 style carbine used by the shooter, according to a new poll.

International

10.) In the latest salvo in the battle to save what’s left of an ancient forest that once covered the European plain, an EU magistrate said Tuesday that Poland’s logging plans violate EU law by causing irreparable harm to the breeding sites of protected species.

