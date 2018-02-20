Trump Tells Sessions to Draft ‘Bump Stocks’ Ban

(CN) – President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he’s directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to craft regulations to “ban all devices” like bump stocks used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre that left 58 people dead.

The president revealed the policy directive during a White House ceremony recognizing bravery by the nation’s public safety officers.

“We can do more to protect our children. We must do more to protect our children,” Trump said before turning to Sessions, who was seated nearby, and saying he wanted to see a draft of the regulations “very soon.”

Trump’s announcement came almost a week after the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school.

White House officials say the president will be meeting with students, teachers and state and local officials to discuss ways of providing more school safety and address gun violence. Past efforts to address gun violence in Congress have failed.

In related news, the Florida Senate committee Tuesday endorsed a proposal to put law enforcement officers in every school in the state.

Only slightly more than half of Florida’s more than 4,000 public schools have the resource officers. They are sworn law-enforcement officers and allowed to carry a weapon on a school campus.

The Senate Education Committee voted to include the requirement in a sweeping education bill that is now moving through the legislature.

The proposal is expected to also be part of a comprehensive gun bill that Senate Republicans plan to release later this week. GOP leaders have drafted the legislation in response to the shootings at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

Meanwhile, the state House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

