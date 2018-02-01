Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge ruling an Interior Department decision to bar bison roaming Yellowstone National Park from protection under the Endangered Species Act was arbitrary and unscientific; another federal judge ordering North Carolina election officials to reinstate primary elections for judicial candidates seeking statewide office this year; the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announces it will wipe out thousands of marijuana convictions going back decades, opening up new job and housing opportunities to those arrested for cannabis-related offenses; a new study finds environmental changes created by climate change cause polar bears to expend more energy to catch less prey, and more.

National

1.) The few thousand remaining bison roaming Yellowstone National Park may have a shot at protection under the Endangered Species Act after a federal judge ruled an Interior Department decision to bar them from protection was arbitrary and unscientific.

2.) The Trump administration’s newly announced rollback of clean-water regulations sparked an immediate protest Thursday by eight states.

Regional

4.) A federal judge Wednesday ordered North Carolina election officials to reinstate primary elections for judicial candidates seeking statewide office this year.

5.) The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will wipe out thousands of marijuana convictions going back decades, opening up new job and housing opportunities to those arrested for cannabis-related offenses, the city’s top prosecutor announced Wednesday.

6.) The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday from three women who were arrested for going bare-chested at the beach.

7.) Led by a former mayor of Santa Fe, a class action claims New Mexico is creating second-class citizens by denying driver’s licenses and identification cards to state residents under an unconstitutional, “two-tiered” law.

Science

8.) Environmental changes created by climate change cause polar bears to expend more energy to catch less prey, according to a harrowing new study that underscores their plight.

