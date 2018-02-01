Bare-Chested Beach Case Goes to New Hampshire’s Top Court

(CN) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday from three women who were arrested for going bare-chested at the beach.

All members of a local Free the Nipple chapter, Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro were arrested on Memorial Day weekend 2016 at Weirs Beach in Laconia after fellow sunbathers complained about seeing their breasts.

After the trial judge refused to dismiss the case, the women appealed to New Hampshire’s highest court.

In addition to claiming sex discrimination since men are allowed to show their nipples, the women say there is no state law forbidding female toplessness. Supporters of the Laconia ordinance meanwhile say the law protects children and families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like this: Like Loading...