Nightly Brief

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including two Romanian nationals being charged with disabling more than 120 D.C. Metropolitan Police Department surveillance cameras ahead of President Trump’s inauguration last January; explosions and fires caused by e-cigarette batteries are inspiring a growing number of lawsuits across the United States; a federal judge ruled Houston can start enforcing a law that bans camping in public, which critics say criminalizes homelessness; in his latest Dispatch of the Road Courthouse News’ western bureau chief shares a tale about a harrowing ride-hail trip in Los Angeles, and more.

A surveillance camera visible near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP photo)

1.) In National news two Romanian nationals have been arrested and charged with disabling more than 120 D.C. Metropolitan Police Department surveillance cameras ahead of President Trump’s inauguration last January, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The southwestern willow flycatcher. (Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey)
2.) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it would keep federal protections for Southwest migrant bird but declined to list a Georgia snail because it is already extinct.
The U.S. Fire Administration report shows various forms of vaporizers and e-cigarette products. The item models shown were not necessarily involved in any fires or other incidents cited in the report.
3.) More than 120 lawsuits were filed across the United States in 2017 by plaintiffs claiming they were hurt in explosions and fires caused by e-cigarette batteries.
Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
4.) In Regional news, voters say in a federal lawsuit that Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s decision to leave disgraced former U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr.’s congressional seat vacant until the next general election leaves minority residents in the Detroit area without a voice for most of 2018.
5.) A federal judge ruled Thursday that Houston can start enforcing a law that bans camping in public, which critics say criminalizes homelessness, finding that it applies equally to anyone sleeping in a tent on the street.
6.)  Christopher Cantwell, the high-profile white nationalist arrested in the wake of last summer’s deadly riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, claims in a lawsuit filed Thursday that false statements made to police by anti-fascist protesters led to his wrongful arrest and incarceration.
Protesters gather to support the Tucson Unified School District as Superintendent of Public Instruction John Huppenthal announces that the district violates state law by teaching Mexican American Studies Department’s ethic studies. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)
7.) Arizona can no longer enforce a law aimed at shutting down Tucson Unified School District’s defunct Mexican-American Studies program, shuttered in 2012 after the state threatened to cut district funding, a judge ordered Wednesday.
Los Angeles City Hall. (Chris Marshall/CNS)

8.) In his latest Dispatch of the Road Courthouse News’ western bureau chief shares a tale about a harrowing ride-hail trip in Los Angeles.

