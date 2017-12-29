Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including two Romanian nationals being charged with disabling more than 120 D.C. Metropolitan Police Department surveillance cameras ahead of President Trump’s inauguration last January; explosions and fires caused by e-cigarette batteries are inspiring a growing number of lawsuits across the United States; a federal judge ruled Houston can start enforcing a law that bans camping in public, which critics say criminalizes homelessness; in his latest Dispatch of the Road Courthouse News’ western bureau chief shares a tale about a harrowing ride-hail trip in Los Angeles, and more.

1.) In National news two Romanian nationals have been arrested and charged with disabling more than 120 D.C. Metropolitan Police Department surveillance cameras ahead of President Trump’s inauguration last January, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

8.) In his latest Dispatch of the Road Courthouse News’ western bureau chief shares a tale about a harrowing ride-hail trip in Los Angeles.

