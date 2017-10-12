Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump signing an executive order aimed at allowing trade associations and other groups to offer their own health plans; at least 26 people have died and some 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by the blazes, which were well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history; California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a criminal-justice reform package focused on reducing juvenile sentences and recidivism; Europe’s highest court dealt a blow to mom-and-pop organic food shops, finding they must have permits to sell their merchandise on the internet, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing federal agencies to revise their rules under the Affordable Care Act to allow trade associations and other groups to offer their own health plans.

2.) “I had trouble sleeping last night, that’s for sure,” said Rosalie McArthur on Thursday morning at a hotel in Napa. McArthur lives in nearby Calistoga, which is now a smoky ghost town after over 5,000 residents were evacuated due to the Tubbs Fire.

3.) Charlottesville, Virginia, the site of a deadly white nationalist rally this summer, and a group of local businesses sued nearly a dozen white nationalist associations and their leaders, claiming they formed unlawful paramilitary units that turned the otherwise “idyllic college town into a virtual combat zone.”

