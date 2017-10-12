Trump Signs Executive Order Loosening Obamacare Rules

(CN) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing federal agencies to revise their rules under the Affordable Care Act to allows trade associations and other groups to offer their own health plans.

The order also instructs the departments of Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to revised their rules implementing various provisions of the health care law to allow so-called association health plans to cross state lines.

Trump also said he also direct the federal government to lift Obama-era limits on short-term insurance plans sold outside of the markets created as part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

A third element of the order looks to expand a program allowing employers to set aside pre-tax dollars to help pay workers’ insurance premiums.

The president said the order’s provisions will provide what he calls “Obamacare relief” for millions of Americans.

National Association of Insurance Commissioners president Ted Nickel said in a statement Thursday that while the intention of the order may be to provide broad access to healthcare, the end result may fall short of current expectations.

“With respect to short-term duration plans, we welcome and support returning to state regulators authority and market oversight of these products. The NAIC has long expressed concerns with expanding [associated health plans] in a manner that reduces consumer protections or solvency requirements that promote safe and sound markets,” Nickel said.

How Thursday’s order will impact the insurance and hospital industries will be studied by a commission comprised of federal health officials who will find ways to limit consolidation in the markets and increase competition. the order says.

Andrew Bremberg, director of the Domestic Policy Council at the White House told reporters during a briefing Thursday morning that the order was only the beginning to actions taken by the administration to assist “Obamacare’s victims.”

According to a statement from the White House, half a million fewer Americans enrolled in Obamacare in 2017 when compared to 2016. The current exchange enrollment is also “60 percent below what the Congressional Budget Office expected when the law took effect,” the administration said.

This story is developing …

Like this: Like Loading...