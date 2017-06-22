Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including four Republican senators said Thursday they are not ready to vote for the new GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy just hours after it was unveiled; President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to finally admit that he has no tapes of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey; With the U.S. on the verge of an historic solar eclipse, NASA is offering safety tips skywatchers and making plans to live-stream the event, and more.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol after Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) In National news four Republican senators said Thursday they are not ready to vote for the new GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy just hours after it was unveiled.

2.) President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to finally admit that he has no tapes of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

3.) Lies alone should not cost immigrants their citizenship, the Supreme Court ruled, carving out an exception for false statements that carry little weight in naturalization proceedings, such as a fib about one’s weight.

4.) Ahmed Ghailani, the first Guantanamo detainee to be tried in civilian court, won a ruling in his fight to participate in weekly Islamic prayer at the Colorado supermax where he will spend the rest of his life.
In a March 3, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County Circuit courtroom, in Manitowoc, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash.)

5.) In Regional news the Seventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed a ruling overturning the homicide conviction of Brendan Dassey, finding the “Making a Murderer” subject’s confession to the crime was not voluntary and he should be released from prison unless he is retried within 90 days.

6.) Strip clubs claim in state and federal courts that Texas is using a new, and bogus, definition of nudity to retroactively charge them millions in taxes.

7.) In Science news millions of Americans will be able to see the cosmos dance their way across the nation without interruption for the first time in 99 years on Aug. 21, and NASA is preparing for the upcoming solar eclipse with safety tips and plans to live-stream the event.
American white pelicans in the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
8.) In an annual prediction of the size of the Gulf of Mexico’s “dead zone,” scientists this week said this summer’s will be the third-largest ever: roughly New Jersey-sized.

 

