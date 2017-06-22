Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including four Republican senators said Thursday they are not ready to vote for the new GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy just hours after it was unveiled; President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to finally admit that he has no tapes of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey; With the U.S. on the verge of an historic solar eclipse, NASA is offering safety tips skywatchers and making plans to live-stream the event, and more.

1.) In National news four Republican senators said Thursday they are not ready to vote for the new GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy just hours after it was unveiled.

2.) President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to finally admit that he has no tapes of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

3.) Lies alone should not cost immigrants their citizenship, the Supreme Court ruled, carving out an exception for false statements that carry little weight in naturalization proceedings, such as a fib about one’s weight.

