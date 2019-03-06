New York Regulators Subpoena Trump’s Insurance Broker

(CN) – New York state regulators issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization’s insurance broker Tuesday, nearly a week after President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress that the president lied to insurers about his wealth.

The subpoena served to broker Aon PLC was issued by New York’s Department of Financial Services, one of many inquiries into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization. Aon spokeswoman Donna Mirandola said it will cooperate with the inquiry.

“We can confirm that we received a subpoena from the New York State Department of Financial Services and, as is our policy, we intend to cooperate with all regulatory bodies,” Mirandola said in a statement. “We do not comment on specific client matters.”

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, finishes a day of testimony to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Though the regulator lacks the ability to prosecute, it can hand over what it finds to state prosecutors.

President Trump is facing multiple investigations into his business dealings from Congress and state and federal authorities. Congressional Democrats in the House Judiciary Committee sent requests Monday to 81 people, companies and groups for documents related to inquiries into the president.

Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are already investigating possible financial crimes surrounding the Trump Organization and have already gained cooperation from Cohen and the organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

The nine-page subpoena asked for all communications between Trump or the Trump Organization and the insurance broker for the past 10 years, according to The New York Times. It also asked for any internal documents and contracts involving Trump, though it didn’t specify any wrongdoing.

Michael Cohen has agreed to cooperated with the state regulators in their investigation, according to The Times.

In his sworn testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 27, Cohen said Trump falsified the value of his assets in financial documents in order to lower his insurance premiums.

“We would provide them with these copies so that they would understand that the premium, which is based sometimes upon the individual’s capabilities to pay, would be reduced,” Cohen said.

New York’s Department of Financial Services oversees insurance regulation in the state where the Trump Organization is located.

For his part, President Trump has taken to Twitter in light of the multiple investigations into his personal and business dealings.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” Trump tweeted out on Tuesday.

The president has derided the congressional inquiries, dismissing them as being politically motivated.

“It’s too bad, because I’d rather see [Democrats] do legislation,” Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday. “Instead of doing infrastructure, instead of doing health care, instead of doing so many things that they should be doing, they want to play games.”

Trump gave control of the organization to Weisselberg and his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., though he still retains ownership of the company. The organization has not issued a comment on Tuesday’s subpoena.

