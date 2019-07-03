Navy SEAL Gets 4 Months for Posing With IS Fighter’s Corpse

SAN DIEGO (CN) – A military jury sentenced Navy SEAL chief Edward Gallagher to four months of confinement Wednesday for posing for a photo with the corpse of an Islamic State Group fighter, the only charge he was convicted of following a two-week court-martial.

The all-male jury of five Marines and two members of the U.S. Navy also reduced Gallagher’s rank, meaning he’ll have fewer responsibilities and will receive a smaller salary. Gallagher must also forfeit 2/3 of his pay for four months.

With credit for time served before trial, Gallagher likely won’t spend any more time in the brig.

Jurors exonerated Gallagher of premeditated murder charges Tuesday, after a day of deliberations in the nationally watched court-martial of war crimes accusations in the 2017 stabbing of an adolescent IS fighter in Mosul, Iraq.

This is a developing story.