Navy SEAL Found Not Guilty of Murdering IS Fighter

SAN DIEGO (CN) – Jurors exonerated Navy SEAL chief Edward Gallagher of premeditated murder charges Tuesday, after a day of deliberations in the nationally watched court-martial of war crimes accusations in the 2017 stabbing of an Islamic State fighter in Mosul, Iraq.

The all-male jury of five Marines and two members of the U.S. Navy did find Gallagher guilty of the least serious of the seven charges he faced, posing for unauthorized photos with the corpse of the adolescent IS fighter.

Gallagher, who served 201 days in pretrail detention, will get credit for time served. He faces a maximum of four months of detention on the guilty charge.

Sentencing will take place Tuesday afternoon in Navy Capt. Aaron Rugh’s courtroom on Naval Base San Diego.

This is a developing story.