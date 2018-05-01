Mueller, Flynn Seek to Put off Sentencing Citing Probe Status

WASHINGTON (CN) – Special counsel Robert Mueller and lawyers for President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn asked for two more months before the court schedules his sentencing.

The parties submitted their request in a one-page joint status report filed late Tuesday afternoon. The brief document is short on details, however about why Flynn’s sentencing should be delayed.

“Due to the status of the special counsel’s investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time,” the filing says.

The parties asked for 60 days to file a longer joint status report, to be submitted to the court no later than June 29.

Flynn pleaded guilty in November to lying to FBI investigators about conversations he had in December 2016 with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and is cooperating with Mueller according to his plea agreement.

Flynn’s attorneys, Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony with Covington & Burling did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why they are seeking a two-month delay for Flynn’s sentencing.

The Office of Special Counsel likewise did not immediately return a request for comment on the filing.

