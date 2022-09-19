Monday, September 19, 2022 | Back issues
Motorcycle gang

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal jury convicted six Tennessee men of racketeering charges related to their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, a group that prosecutors say engaged in widespread violence and distributed about $1 million worth of methamphetamine.

/ September 19, 2022

Click here to read the Justice Department’s announcement of the convictions.

Read the Top 8

