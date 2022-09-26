Mobilization, school shooting stir Russians into war mood

The referendums are being held in conditions of war with soldiers reportedly going door-to-door with ballots, troops themselves casting votes even as they fight on the front lines, some voting locations remaining undisclosed due to fear of attacks, bombs falling on cities and towns where voting is underway and a few incidents of terrorist attacks against referendum workers.

Still, Russian and pro-Russian Ukrainian authorities are claiming the referendums a success.

In Russia, meanwhile, Putin's decision to order a mobilization of 300,000 reservists has stirred up both tensions and patriotic feelings.

Ukraine ordered a full mobilization of its men of military age at the outset of the war and has barred them from leaving the country. Ukraine has placed a larger force than Russia's on the battlefields of eastern and southern Ukraine, but that could change if Russia's mobilization is a success.

Western media have focused on signs of unrest caused by the mobilization and reported on long lines of cars trying to leave Russia for Georgia, packed flights out of Moscow and protests breaking out in Dagestan, a mostly Muslim region in the North Caucasus. Videos and reports suggest police and government agents are trying to suppress the protests with gunshots and violence.

Russia has tightened border controls to make sure military age men do not leave the country, according to news reports.

There have also been anti-war protests in Russian cities, leading to hundreds of arrests, and stories of young men being forced to enlist with at least one man who reportedly lit himself on fire to protest. On Monday, reports and video also showed a shooting inside a troop registration office in the Far Eastern region of Irkutsk.

Western news reports also have painted a picture where Russia is recruiting inexperienced, old and fragile men in what may end up a failed bid to boost the country's demoralized front line troops.

Western military experts claim that Putin's mobilization drive will not turn the tide of the war, which has moved in Kyiv's favor following a successful counteroffensive that saw Ukrainian forces drive Russian troops out of the Kharkiv region.

A Ukrainian serviceman from Dnipro-1 regiment walks past a damaged building in the retaken village of Shchurove, Ukraine, on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

“Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to overcome fundamental structural challenges in attempting to mobilize large numbers of Russians to continue his war in Ukraine,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington military think tank, said in its latest report.

The think tank said Russia will find new troops but at “high domestic social and political costs” and that they will be unlikely “to add substantially to the Russian military’s net combat power in 2022.”

“Putin will have to fix basic flaws in the Russian military personnel and equipment systems if mobilization is to have any significant impact even in the longer term,” it added. “His actions thus far suggest that he is far more concerned with rushing bodies to the battlefield than with addressing these fundamental flaws.”

It is far from clear what Russia's military capacities are despite claims by Western experts that Moscow is running out of equipment, resources and seasoned fighters. On the battlefield, Russia continues to pound Ukrainian forces and its army, despite its shortcomings, remains a formidable and modernized threat.

Meanwhile, Russian media is providing videos and evidence showing strong support for mobilization in many sections of Russian society.

Such evidence includes groups of men heading into registration offices, newly conscripted soldiers singing Russian songs to the sound of accordions as they travel on army buses to the front lines, Orthodox priests blessing lines of reservists, women kissing men who are heading off to war and towns holding emotional ceremonies for those enlisting. Also, some well-known sports figures and children of politicians have signed up to fight.

In recent days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued video addresses to Russians urging them to stay home and not join a “criminal mobilization” meant to “prolong the suffering of people in Ukraine and to further destabilize the world.” He has spoken Russian in the videos.

He is trying to sow doubt among Russians by saying that the Kremlin was enlisting a disproportionate number of men from minority groups. There is evidence, as reported by the BBC, that far more men from Dagestan, for example, have been killed in Ukraine than from Moscow.

“This is another element of Russia's policy of genocide, another reason for the immediate and tough reaction of the whole world,” he charged. “This is a deliberate imperial policy. This is a blow to the peoples of, for example, Dagestan and the entire Caucasus, to the indigenous peoples of Siberia and other territories.”

Both sides have accused each other of committing genocide, claims that many experts do not agree with. Regardless, there is evidence that the war's brutality is sowing deep hatred between ethnic Ukrainians and ethnic Russians.

“We see that people, in particular, in Dagestan, began to fight for their lives,” Zelenskyy said. “Why should their husbands, brothers, sons die in this war? In a war that one man wants. In a war against our people, on our land.... Fight to ensure that your children are not sent to die.”

He added: “Because if you come to take the lives of our children – I will tell you as a father – we will not let you go alive. I want to emphasize once again: there is a way out. Do not submit to criminal mobilization. Flee. Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity at the first opportunity.”

