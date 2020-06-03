Minnesota AG Brings More Charges Over Floyd Death

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd with an upside-down American flag near the White House on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CN) — Minnesota’s Democratic attorney general said Wednesday he has brought an upgraded second-degree murder charge against the fired Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died, as well as charges of aiding and abetting against three other officers.

Floyd’s death after he was knelt on by former officer Derek Chauvin for nearly nine minutes has sparked nationwide protests and riots against police brutality, from the scene of the incident to the nation’s capital.

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the addition charges at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Chauvin was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Governor Tim Walz, a fellow Democrat, appointed Ellison to replace Freeman as special prosecutor Sunday.

Chauvin, a white man and 18-year veteran of the police department with over 18 prior complaints against him, was shown on video during Floyd’s May 25 arrest kneeling on his neck as Floyd, a black man, said “I can’t breathe” and pleaded for water and his mother before apparently falling unconscious.

Competing autopsies have agreed that Floyd’s death was a homicide but differ on whether he died of asphyxiation or cardiopulmonary arrest, and have not determined whether he died at the scene.

Either way, Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests and riots across the country, starting in Minneapolis and spreading quickly to Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and eventually across the country.

The National Guard has been deployed in at least 23 states to handle protests, including over 7,000 members in Minnesota. Walz, a former guardsman himself, has discussed reducing that presence in the last few days. Both Minneapolis and its neighbor, the state capital of St. Paul, have enforced strict curfews since Friday night in an effort to curtail rioting and violence relating and responding to the protests.

Chauvin and the three officers who assisted in Floyd’s arrest on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill were fired the after the arrest. The other offices are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung. Thao could be seen on video keeping onlookers, including an off-duty paramedic, away from Floyd as they begged Chauvin to stop.

“Don’t do drugs, kids,” he told them. Thao has since left the state.

Upgrading the charges against Chauvin and charging Thao, Lane and Keung have been major demands of protesters and of Floyd’s family in the past several days, along with broader policing reforms in the city and nationwide.

This is a developing story…