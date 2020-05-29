Fired Minneapolis Cop Arrested in Death of George Floyd

Protesters demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CN) — The former Minneapolis police officer seen on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck was arrested Friday on unspecified charges, three days after Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and riots.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is set to hold a press conference to announce a “major development” in the case. He did not elaborate on what charges would be filed against Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday afternoon by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Chauvin, a now-fired Minneapolis police officer, has been at the center of massive unrest across Minneapolis and the neighboring state capital of St. Paul since bystanders filmed Floyd’s arrest on Monday evening.

In widely circulated videos, Chauvin, white man, is shown kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd, an African American, cries “I can’t breathe” and asks for his mother before apparently falling unconscious.

Floyd was pronounced dead an hour later. Paramedics who picked him up at the scene reported that he had no pulse. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frei announced Tuesday morning that Chauvin and three other officers who were involved in the incident had been fired.

That didn’t stop Minneapolis from erupting into protests Tuesday. While the first night remained largely peaceful, fires erupted across the city Wednesday night as protesters and looters traveled along south Minneapolis’ Lake Street corridor, eventually spilling into St. Paul Thursday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct, where Chauvin was stationed, was the epicenter of protests until it was evacuated and burned down Thursday night as the protests intensified.

Demonstrators have also clashed with police in New York City, Los Angeles, Denver, Memphis and Louisville, Kentucky.

This is a developing story…