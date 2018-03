LOS ANGELES — In a federal class action, Mutulu Shakur, stepfather of the late Tupac Shakur, claims he is eligible for mandatory parole for a conviction related to the FBI’s Cointelpro snooping, but the Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Parole Commission refused to grant it, calling a 28-year-old positive drug test and four phone-related infractions during 30 years imprisonment “frequent” violations.

