Man Pleads Guilty to Death Threat Against Rep. Maxine Waters

(CN) – San Pedro resident Anthony Scott Lloyd pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles federal court Monday for calling the office of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters-D, Calif. and threatening to kill her over her criticism of President Donald Trump.

Lloyd, 45, entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors for the Central District of California over federal felony offense charges stemming from his call to the Washington, D.C. office of Waters on which he threatened to kill her.

Lloyd pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson, who scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 16. Lloyd could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to a plea agreement filed in federal court, Lloyd called Rep. Waters’ office on October 22, 2017 and left a threatening voicemail laced with expletives and racial slurs.

“If you continue to threaten the president, which you’ve done this morning with your comments, you’re going to wind up dead, Maxine, ‘cause we’ll kill you,” Lloyd said on the voicemail.

Nicola Hanna, a U.S. attorney, said Lloyd left the message on Waters’ voicemail “with the intent to impede, intimidate, interfere with, and retaliate against Congresswoman Waters, while she was engaged in and on account of the performance of her official duties.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which received assistance from the United States Capitol Police.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake Nare.

