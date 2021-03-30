Man Charged for Smuggling 13 Migrants Who Died in Border Car Collision

The acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Tuesday charged a man accused of orchestrating the smuggling trip where 13 Mexican and Guatemalan citizens died in a fiery car collision shortly after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a deadly crash in Holtville, Calif., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Authorities say a semi-truck crashed into an SUV carrying 25 people on a Southern California highway, killing at least 13 people. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (CN) — A legal permanent resident was charged by the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California for allegedly orchestrating the smuggling trip where 13 immigrants died in fiery car collision shortly after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in a SUV modified to carry 25 people.

Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, Mexico, made his first appearance in federal court in El Centro Tuesday on human smuggling conspiracy charges after being accused by an alleged associate of orchestrating the March 2 smuggling trip near Holtville, California.

Cruz was turned in by an associate arrested at the Campo Border Patrol Station for an unrelated smuggling event March 15, two weeks after the fatal crash.

The man told authorities he had worked for Cruz and had been recruited by the to be the driver of the ill-fated modified Ford Expedition but had declined after being offered $1,000 per passenger.

According to the complaint, the suspected smuggler participated in a secretly recorded conversation with Cruz March 26, where Cruz allegedly confirmed his involvement in the March 2 smuggling attempt and that he had collected money to smuggle the immigrants into the U.S.

This is a developing story.