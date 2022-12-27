Tuesday, December 27, 2022 | Back issues
Made in the USA?

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal court refused to dismiss a class action brought by New Balance customers accusing the shoe brand as advertising certain products as “Made in the U.S.A.” when they are made of up to 30% foreign content.

