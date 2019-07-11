Lock Me Up in My New York Mansion, Jeffrey Epstein Says

MANHATTAN (CN) – Wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein asked a federal judge Thursday for leave to await trial inside his $77 million mansion — an Upper East Side building that allegedly doubled as his sex-trafficking hub, where authorities claim to have recovered a large stash of child pornography.

“Mr. Epstein stands ready and willing to pay for 24-hour armed guards should the court deem it necessary or appropriate,” Epstein’s attorney Reid Weingarten wrote in a 15-page letter.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who is presiding over Epstein’s case, is unlikely to find the convicted child sex-offender’s proposal appropriate.

In the unrelated 2016 trial of Reza Zarrab, a gold trader who perpetrated the biggest money laundering scheme to Iran in U.S. history, the veteran jurist struck a blow against the phenomenon of well-healed criminal defendants buying cushy bail packages.

Zarrab wanted to await trial in a Manhattan high-rise that The New York Times described as a “gilded cage,” sparking a passionate opinion from Judge Berman against a two-tiered system of justice for the rich and poor.

“Most importantly, the defendant’s privately funded armed guard proposal is unreasonable because it helps to foster inequity and unequal treatment in favor of a very small cohort of criminal defendants who are extremely wealthy, such as Mr. Zarrab,” Berman wrote at the time.

Acknowledging the Zarrab precedent, Epstein’s attorneys claimed such a ruling would discriminate against the rich.

“Those reservations, though admirably motivated and sincerely held, raise substantial equal protection concerns,” the memo argues. “They impair the statutory right to release on the least restrictive conditions in the circumstances presented – an inherently individualized determination – based largely on socioeconomic status, a suspect if not invidious classification.”

“Avoiding ‘inequity and unequal treatment’ rooted in such dubious socioeconomic distinctions – doing ‘equal right to the poor’ and ‘rich’ alike – are imperatives that run both ways,” it continues.

This story is developing…