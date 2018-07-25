European Court of Justice Rules on Second Languages

(CN) — An advocate general in the European Court of Justice on Wednesday recommended that the court affirm a ruling annulling the European Personnel Selection Office’s limiting job applicants’ required knowledge of a second language to English, French or German.

This case, involving Italy, resembled a similar recommendation in a second case, also Wednesday, involving Spain.

Also Wednesday, the Court of Justice ruled that Nestlé cannot acquire an EU trademark for the “four-finger shape” of its Kit-Kat Bars. The ruling allows Mondelez to keep selling its 80-year-old Kvikk Lunsj chocolate bars, of similar shape.

And in a case involving a Polish national, the EU Minister for Justice and Equality ruled that a judicial authority called upon to execute a European arrest warrant must refrain from it if it considers there is a real risk that the person concerned would suffer a breach of his fundamental right to an independent tribunal and a fair trial in the Member State.

Like this: Like Loading...