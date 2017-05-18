Kansas City Chief Says Alma Mater Used His Image Without Permission

(CN) – Kansas City Chief Jah Reid sued his alma mater, the University of Central Florida, on Monday, claiming it used his name and image in advertisements without his permission.

In a complaint filed in the Orange County Civil Court, Reid, an offensive tackle, says the university’s athletic association used a photo of him in his current, No. 75 jersey, to entice parents to spend up to $350 for spots in football camp last year.

Rise and Conquer LLC, an event company that provides sports camps for at-risk youth, is also named in the complaint.

When Reid’s attorney asked UCF for an explanation, the complaint states, the athletics program denied the allegations. Rise and Conquer LLC never responded.

Reid played football for UCF’s football team, the Knights, from 2006 to 2010. He was named All-Conference USA First Team performer in 2010 and started in all games that season.

The Baltimore Ravens scooped up the 6-foot-7, 325-pound player in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. The Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII the following season. He joined the Chiefs in the 2015 season after signing a 3-year, $10.2 million contract.

In addition to an injunction barring the use of Reid’s name and likeness, the lawsuit also asks the organizations to pay a royalty of $200,000, plus $600,000 in punitive damages.

UCF and Rise and Conquer LLC did not respond to calls or e-mails for comment.

Reid is represented by Jennifer Lipinski of Gordon & Doner. She did respond to a call and e-mail for comment.

