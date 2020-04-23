Justices Loosen Rules for Profit Recovery in Trademark Cases

(Photo by JACK RODGERS/Courthouse News Service)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled a trademark holder does not need to prove willfulness in order to receive a profits award in an infringement suit.

Romag, a Connecticut-based company that produces and sells magnetic snaps used on wallets and handbags, sued fashion designer Fossil after finding some of the company’s products were using counterfeit Romag products.

A jury sided with Romag and awarded the company more than $6.7 million in profits, but a federal judge ruled after a two-day bench trial Romag was not entitled to the money because it had not shown Fossil willfully infringed on the trademark.

The Federal Circuit initially upheld the decision, but the Supreme Court sent the case back after deciding another dispute that raised similar questions. The Federal Circuit sent the case back to the federal judge, who reinstated the jury’s verdict. The Federal Circuit upheld that decision in February 2019.

___

This story is developing…