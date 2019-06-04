Judge to Decide Fate of Last Missouri Abortion Clinic

In this May 17, 2019 photo, Teresa Pettis, right, greets a passerby outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Pettis was one of a small number of abortion opponents protesting outside the clinic on the day the Missouri Legislature passed a sweeping measure banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Jim Salter, File)

ST. LOUIS (CN) – A St. Louis judge heard arguments Tuesday from lawyers for Planned Parenthood and four affiliated doctors seeking to block Missouri from pulling the license for the state’s only remaining abortion clinic.

At issue are two motions – one on behalf of four doctors seeking to quash the state’s subpoena compelling them to testify, and another asking for clarification as to whether the court was proceeding with Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary or a permanent injunction.

Planned Parenthood sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, its director Randall Williams and Republican Governor Mike Parson last Tuesday, seeking injunctive relief with its license set to expire at the end of the week. It claimed that that state was illegally refusing to renew the St. Louis clinic’s abortion license until it could complete an investigation into an unspecified patient complaint.

If Planned Parenthood’s license is denied, Missouri would become the first state without any abortion providers since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion up until 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer issued a temporary restraining order in favor of Planned Parenthood on Friday, and he heard arguments Tuesday for expanding that order.

“There are two parts to this,” M’Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, told reporters after the hearing. “There are deficiencies that are clear that the health center has addressed in their plan of correction. Then there is the question of this murky investigation that was supposedly based on a patient complaint that last week’s legal document shows is not true. So the state and the governor have lied about this being about a patient complaint.”

Lawyers for four of the five doctors who refused to cooperate with the state’s investigation argued that those physicians have no knowledge of the health center’s procedures. The doctors were in training from nearby universities and were not privy to the clinic’s protocols.

Attorneys for the state, meanwhile, argued that the doctors’ testimony is essential because they have a unique knowledge of the center’s patient care and procedures.

Stinson attorney Jamie Boyer, arguing on behalf of Planned Parenthood, said the issue of whether the organization’s request is for a preliminary or permanent injunction was not addressed in Stelzer’s restraining order last week. Since both avenues present different challenges, Boyer said the legal team needed more time to prepare.

John Sauer with the Missouri attorney general’s office countered by trying to flip Planned Parenthood’s arguments.

“Planned Parenthood has said this is a public health crisis,” Sauer told Stelzer during Tuesday’s hearing. “We are ready to proceed.”

Boyer countered that the magnitude of the issue warranted expedited discovery.

“Because it is such an important public health issue, it is important to do this right,” she argued.

Stelzer began the hearing with a statement making clear, especially to the media, that this case was not about abortion rights, but simply about the state’s ability to deny the abortion license. He is expected to make a ruling on the motions Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Parson, a Republican, signed a bill on May 24 banning abortions on or after the eighth week of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. In addition to the eight-week cutoff, the bill also imposes a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for doctors who violate the ban. Women who receive abortions would not be prosecuted.

The bill, which is set to become law on Aug. 28, also includes an outright ban on abortions, but only if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned.

Several Republican-controlled states, emboldened by a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, have recently passed anti-abortion bills.

Three weeks ago, Alabama’s governor signed a bill making the performance of an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have approved bans on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. Similar restrictions in North Dakota and Iowa have been struck down in court.

Missouri has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, with a 72-hour waiting period in addition to the impending eight-week ban.

