LUXEMBOURG – A magistrate for Europe’s highest court found Tuesday that it was Ireland’s responsibility, not that of FBD Insurance, to settle with David Smith after he was seriously injured in a 1999 car accident.

FBD initially refused to cover Smith’s injuries because he had been a passenger in the rear of a van, where the policy specified that passenger cover operates only for the one passenger seated on the fixed seat in the front of the vehicle.

