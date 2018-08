LUXEMBOURG – The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice cleared the way Tuesday for FBD Insurance to seek damages from Ireland over its settlement with David Smith after he was seriously injured in a 1999 car accident.

FBD initially refused to cover Smith’s injuries because he had been a passenger in the rear of a van, where the policy specified that passenger cover operates only for the one passenger seated on the fixed seat in the front of the vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...