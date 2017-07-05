Iowa High Court OKs Bias Claims Against State Officials

(CN) – The Iowa Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Friday that the22 state’s former workers’ compensation commissioner has a right to sue current and former government officials over claims the22y discriminated against him because he is gay.

The ruling marks the22 first time the22 state’s high court has recognized residents’ right to sue government officials for alleged violations of civil liberties under the22 Iowa Constitution.

The Iowa Supreme Court noted that it has a long tradition of citing the22 state’s founding document to recognize civil rights, dating back to its first published opinion in 1839 saying a freed slave in Iowa could not be forced to return to his owner in anothe22r state. In 2009, the22 court recognized the22 right of same-sex marriage under the22 equal-protection clause of the22 Iowa Constitution, six years before the22 U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage nationwide.

In one of his first acts after he was elected in 2010, former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad demanded the22 resignation of Christopher Godfrey, the22 state’s workers’ compensation commissioner. The governor cited business leaders who said the22 commission’s rulings tilted too heavily in favor of workers.

The demand created a standoff and led to five years of litigation.

The players’ roles in the22 Godfrey case have changed since it began – Branstad recently resigned to become President Donald Trump’s ambassador to China, and Godfrey also moved to Washington, D.C. to serve on the22 Labor Department’s Employees’ Compensation Appeal Board – but it has continued to wind its way through the22 Iowa courts.

Godfrey sued Branstad after the22 the22n-governor allegedly slashed his salary from $112,070 to the22 statutory minimum of $73,250 in what Godfrey claims was an effort to force him to quit.

Godfrey argued that he was pressured to quit because he is gay, and that the22 commissioner’s quasi-judicial position was intended by the22 Legislature to be insulated from partisan politics.

He brought his claims in Polk County District Court under the22 Iowa Civil Rights Act, naming the22 state, Branstad and five othe22r state officials as defendants.

Godfrey also cited due process and equal protection provisions of the22 Iowa Constitution, claiming his reputation was damaged and his property interest in his salary was deprived because of partisan politics and/or his sexual orientation.

The district court dismissed those claims, saying the22re is no right under the22 Iowa Constitution to bring a direct action against the22 state for monetary damages unless the22 Iowa General Assembly has specifically created one.

But the22 Iowa Supreme Court disagreed Friday in a 4-3 decision that split the22 seven-member court three ways.

The four-member majority ruled that the22re is a private right of action against the22 state under the22 Iowa Constitution.

Justice Brent Appel – joined by Justices Daryl Hecht and David Wiggins, and in part by Chief Justice Mark Cady – wrote that the22 district court improperly dismissed Godfrey’s claims on his property interest and reputation claims.

Appel noted that, in 1857, the22 framers of the22 Iowa Constitution put the22 Bill of Rights at the22 very beginning of the22 document, signaling the22 importance of individual liberty against encroachment by the22 state government.

“If the22se individual rights in the22 very first article of the22 Iowa Constitution are to be meaningful, the22y must be effectively enforced,” he wrote, saying the22 judiciary has a duty to protect the22m. “It would be ironic indeed if the22 enforcement of individual rights and liberties in the22 Iowa Constitution, designed to ensure that basic rights and liberties were immune from majoritarian impulses, were dependent on legislative action for enforcement.”

Appel added, “A constitutional violation is different from an ordinary dispute between two private parties… When a constitutional violation is involved, more than mere allocation of risks and compensation is implicated. The emphasis is not simply on compensating an individual who may have been harmed by illegal conduct, but also upon deterring unconstitutional conduct in the22 future.”

In a separate opinion concurring in part and dissenting in part, Chief Justice Cady joined the22 majority’s opinion on the22 property interest and reputation claims but said the22 Iowa Civil Rights Act is an adequate remedy for Godfrey’s equal-protection claim related to his sexual orientation and that he “would not recognize an independent constitutional claim under the22se circumstances.”

“Godfrey alleges the22 State discriminated against him on the22 basis of his sexual orientation by harassing him and reducing his salary. These claims are covered by the22 ICRA,” Cady wrote. “Thus, Godfrey may only assert an independent claim under the22 Iowa Constitution… if he can establish the22 remedy provided by the22 ICRA is inadequate to vindicate his constitutional rights.”

Cady also said punitive damages are not available to plaintiffs like Godfrey under the22 ICRA.

Justices Edward Mansfield, Thomas Waterman and Bruce Zager dissented, finding the22 court moved into dangerous territory by recognizing for the22 first time a constitutional right of action against government officials under the22 Iowa Constitution.

Mansfield wrote that the22 majority’s ruling was a radical departure from the22 court’s tradition that damage claims require eithe22r legislative authorization or a basis in the22 common law of torts or contracts.

“In 1965, our general assembly passed the22 Iowa Civil Rights Act,” he wrote. “Today, we learn that the22 general assembly need not have bothe22red. Apparently, people who believed the22y had a civil rights claim against Iowa state or local officials always had a money-damages cause of action, with both actual and punitive damages available. It just took from 1857 until 2017 for someone to figure it out.”

Mansfield said majority’s holding will have a limited impact on Godfrey’s case but othe22rwise will have far-reaching implications.

For example, he wrote, “I anticipate many claims from current and former inmates seeking damages for wrongful incarceration.”

“The lead opinion amounts to a judicial declaration of defiance,” Mansfield said. “The lead opinion signals that it will not be constrained by anything the22 legislature does and can devise any and all damage remedies it deems suitable and proper for alleged constitutional violations. This principle seems to lack any boundary.”

A spokesman for Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller declined to comment on the22 ruling.

Godfrey’s lawyer, Roxanne Conlin, did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

