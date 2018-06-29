Abortion Waiting Period Struck Down in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (CN) – The Iowa Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Friday that the state’s abortion law mandating a 72-hour waiting period is an unconstitutional burden on women.

Writing for the majority in a 67-page opinion, Chief Justice Mark Cady said, “We conclude the statute enacted by our Legislature, while intended as a reasonable regulation, violates both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Iowa Constitution because its restrictions on women are not narrowly tailored to serve a compelling interest of the state.”

“The state has a legitimate interest in informing women about abortion, but the means used under the statute enacted does not meaningfully serve that objective. Because our constitution requires more, we reverse the decision of the district court,” he added.

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed the law in 2017 that requires women seeking an abortion to make a trip to a health care center to receive an ultrasound test and get state-mandated information about abortion and then wait at least 72 hours before returning to the center to have the abortion.

The law was intended to make sure pregnant women had enough information to make an informed choice, and also gave women the option to hear a fetal heartbeat before deciding on whether to get an abortion.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and its medical director Dr. Jill Meadows immediately filed a petition for injunctive relief last year against Iowa and the state Board of Medicine challenging the constitutionality of the abortion law’s restrictions.

The clinic, backed by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, said the law would place an undue burden on patients, particularly low-income women who have to drive long distances for abortion services. It argued that violates the undue-burden standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Last September, a Polk County judge ruled that the law did not pose an unfair burden on women seeking an abortion, but the Iowa Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction the following month barring enforcement of the abortion law while the justices heard the appeal.

On Friday, the state’s highest court struck down the 72-hour waiting period in a 5-2 decision.

Although the waiting-period abortion law was at that time considered one of the strictest in the nation, the Iowa Legislature went even further this spring by passing another bill banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which can happen at about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women are aware they are pregnant.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and another Iowa abortion provider sued over that law as well. A state judge issued a temporary injunction postponing enforcement of the fetal-heartbeat law while the case is tried in Polk County District Court.

