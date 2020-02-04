Iowa Caucus Results Delayed Amid Reporting ‘Inconsistencies’

DES MOINES, Iowa – As of 11:30 p.m. Monday night, the winner of the Iowa caucuses was a mystery, four and a half hours after voters in the state went to their precinct gatherings, as Iowa Democratic Party officials apparently struggled to get results from precinct workers.

The reporting problem may have been due to technical issues some precincts experienced with a mobile app precinct captains were to use for the first time this year to report results to the party headquarters. Some precincts were resorting to the back-up system of phoning in results to the party but in some cases they were reportedly on hold for an hour.

Democratic Party officials issued a statement Monday night saying that they found inconsistencies in results reported.

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said in the statement. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

Party officials arranged a telephone conference call with the campaign representatives but the party made no predictions about when results would be known.

Iowa Democrats will be releasing three sets of numbers this year for the first time, which includes the first and second alignments of voters at caucus sites, along with the “delegate equivalent” numbers each candidate will take to the state convention.

Iowa Democrats began the caucus process at 7 p.m., when registered voters went to 1,678 precinct caucuses in school gymnasiums, public libraries, American Legion halls, churches and community centers across the state to elect 11,402 delegates to 99 county conventions.

Democrats for the first time also held “satellite caucuses” at 87 sites in Iowa, other states and in foreign countries for those who cannot get to their regular precinct caucus.

Iowa Republicans also caucused Monday night and, as expected, President Donald Trump was cruising to victory, with 97% of 85% of the Republican caucuses count in as of 10 p.m. Central.

The Democratic Party officially declares the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on what are called “delegate equivalents” – which is the number of delegates a candidate will take to the party’s state convention based on a mathematical formula weighted to compensate rural counties for their population disadvantage compared with urban counties. This functions somewhat like the Electoral College at the federal level.

In addition to delegate equivalents, this year for the first time the Iowa Democratic Party also released raw numbers showing how much support presidential candidates have among caucus participants. Those raw numbers will be based on two separate counts at each caucus location. The “first alignment” of supporters for each candidate was followed by a second count after participants whose favorite candidate did not have 15% of voters at that caucus lined up behind a candidate who did have 15%.

Also this year for the first time, participants will sign a card with their preferred candidate on the front and their second choice on the back if necessary. These cards will be turned into the Iowa Democratic Party in the event a recount is needed.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price told reporters before returns began coming in earlier Monday that “things seem to be going smoothly.”

“This is the continuation of a year and a half of planning. We are looking forward to seeing some results,” he said.