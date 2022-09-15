Thursday, September 15, 2022 | Back issues
Interest on escrow

MANHATTAN — The Second Circuit reversed a lower court’s decision affecting two class-action lawsuits against Bank of America, which allegedly should have paid interest on escrow accounts it held for home mortgages. New York rules setting a 2% minimum interest rate on such accounts do not apply because an 1864 federal law preempts the state laws.

/ September 15, 2022

Read the ruling here.

