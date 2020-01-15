Government Politics 

House Relays Trump Impeachment Articles to Senate

WASHINGTON (CN) — Dusting off a procedure not seen in the House of Representatives for 21 years, lawmakers voted 228-193 to transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday.

The vote came one month after the House impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump’s trial in the Senate is set to kicks off Jan. 21, with seven impeachment managers appointed just this morning by Speaker Nancy Pelosi presenting evidence. Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court will preside over the proceedings where Trump will effectively be represented by a team selected by the White House at some future date.

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The last time such a vote occurred in the House was articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton. 

