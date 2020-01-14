House Releases Trove of Documents From Giuliani Associate

WASHINGTON (CN) – On the eve of transferring the articles of impeachment to the Senate, House Democrats have released a trove of explosive documents from Rudy Giuliani’s now indicted associate Lev Parnas providing new evidence tied to the Ukraine scandal.

Four Democratic House committee leaders — Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler, Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel – described the significance of the documents.

“During the impeachment inquiry, we issued a subpoena to associates of Rudy Giuliani who were involved in the President’s scheme,” they said in a statement Tuesday. “One of those individuals is Lev Parnas, who responded to his subpoena by turning over a trove of documents that provide more information about the effort to coerce Ukraine into helping the president’s reelection campaign.”

The 38-page document associated with the files shared by Parnas begins with a handwritten note on letterhead from Vienna’s Ritz-Carlton with an instruction to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate President Donald Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Get Zalensky [sic] to announce that the Biden case will be investigated,” the note reads, stamped on the bottom right with a marking from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Before their arrest in October, Parnas and his alleged co-conspirator Igor Fruman were heading to an international flight bound for Vienna before being detained in Washington’s Dulles Airport.

The House Democrat committee chairs made clear that the trove connects the scheme directly to the president.

“All of this new evidence confirms what we already know: the president and his associates pressured Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the president politically,” they said.

This is a developing story…