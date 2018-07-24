House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited to Address Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will not invite Russia President Vladimir Putin to address Congress if Putin comes to Washington because “that is something we reserve for allies.”

Trump has invited Putin to the White House this fall as a follow-up to their private meeting in Helsinki last week. The get-together stunned lawmakers because afterward during a joint press conference, Trump denied U.S. intelligence findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Speaking to a joint meeting of Congress is an honor often given to high-profile world leaders who come to Washington. French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the Congress this spring.

On Putin, Ryan said: “We certainly will not be giving him an invitation to do a joint session. That is something we reserve for allies.”

Like this: Like Loading...