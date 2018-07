(CN) – The Republican-controlled House of Reprensentatives on Wednesday approved a resolution expressing support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a day after shelving a Democratic proposal to abolish the agency.

The measure was approved in a 244-35 vote with 18 Democrats voting in favor of the resolution and 34 voting against it.

Another 133 Democrats voted “present,” a Democraitc leaders in the House had urged them to do.

Like this: Like Loading...