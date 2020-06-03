Hoping for Federal Help, California Democrats Ease Drastic Cuts in Budget Deal

The California Capitol building.

(CN) — Democratic lawmakers in California Democrats struck a budget deal Wednesday, less than two weeks before the June 15 deadline to pass a balanced spending plan.

The Legislature’s plan departs significantly from California Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget, meaning the two parties will have to hammer out their differences over the next couple of weeks to get a final spending package passed.

“We accept the assumption of an L-shaped recession,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat from San Francisco. “We anticipate there will be challenging fiscal times for several years.”

Ting said one of the major differences is the presence of trigger cuts, as lawmakers remain unclear as to whether the federal government will pass another stimulus bill that will infuse major funds into ailing states and local jurisdictions staring at large budget deficits.

“There is a strong likelihood of federal funding and so we don’t want to do too many cuts,” Ting said. “We don’t want to overcorrect.”

The governor’s proposal contains $14 billion in cuts that would be foresworn if the federal stimulus comes in.

The Legislature wants to ease cuts on education and human and health services, choosing instead to draw down reserves to the tune of $11.8 billion.

Lawmakers, however, call for about $100 million in cuts to the state’s court system.

This is a developing story.