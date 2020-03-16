Newsom Asks California Legislature for $1 Billion to Fight Pandemic

(CN) – California Governor Gavin Newsom wants the Legislature to pass a raft of bills dedicating $1 billion into the economy to fight the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has infected hundreds and so far killed six in the Golden State.

“Our state, our nation, and our world are facing a challenge unprecedented in modern times,” Newsom said in a letter to lawmakers. “The COVID-19 pandemic compels us all to find new ways of coming together, even as we must also seek out new ways of staying apart.”

The money is to be used to activate two hospitals while freeing up money for public health officials to purchase necessary equipment, assist the medical community and provide support to nursing homes and other aspects of the medical industry.

The bill will initially allocate $500 million, and then disburse an additional $50 million in increments until it reaches as $1 billion.

Part of the bills focus on sheltering homeless people particularly vulnerable to the spread of the disease. Specifically, funds can be used to requisition hotel beds to shelter those without homes.

Additional money is aimed at helping child care centers with sanitary practices and bolstering programs at senior centers where people are encouraged to stay in isolation, which can be difficult for the mental health of the aged.

“We must rise to the challenge facing our state with every tool at our disposal and without a second of delay,” Newsom said. “We cannot hesitate to meet this moment.”

As of 3:30 p.m., both the state Senate and Assembly remain in caucus.

This is a developing story.