MANHATTAN (CN) – A federal jury convicted a Hong Kong businessman on Wednesday for his role in a more than $2 million bribery scheme that involved two African autocrats – and implicated former presidents of the U.N. General Assembly.

Deliberations had barely begun this morning before the jury found that Chi Ping Patrick Ho, the head of a think tank tied to CEFC China Energy, corrupted the leaders of Chad and Uganda. Prosecutors said that Ho arranged for a $2 million bribe to Chad President Idriss Deby, as well as $500,000 apiece to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and Sam Kutesa, his foreign minister.

A jury found Ho found guilty of five violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and two counts of money laundering.

The sole count on which Ho was acquitted, a money-laundering conspiracy, involved CEFC’s payments to Chad’s president.

At trial, Senegalese diplomat Cheikh Gadio said that Ho’s delegation at CEFC paid this bribe to Deby with several gift boxes stuffed with cash inside Chad’s presidential palace in 2014.

“That is a quintessential bribe,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Samuel Zolkind said during closing arguments on Tuesday. “It’s a classic – like something out of a movie.”

Gadio, who arranged Ho’s summit with Deby through his consulting company Sarata, testified that he had a meeting with Ho inside the United Nations-adjacent Trump World Towers.

CEFC’s subsidiary owned unit 78B inside that building, a magnet for foreign cash brimming with Russian oligarch tenants.

Evidence at trial implicated two successive ex-U.N. General Assembly presidents: Kutesa and John Ashe.

Kutesa has not been charged, but Ashe was indicted in a related scheme before he died in an apparent weightlifting accident.

This story is developing…

