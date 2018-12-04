Like ‘Something Out of a Movie,’ Feds Say of UN Bribery Scheme

MANHATTAN (CN) – Recapping testimony about gift boxes stuffed with cash, a federal prosecutor told jurors at closing arguments Tuesday that a Chinese businessman’s globe-hopping corruption scheme has the trappings of a Hollywood thriller.

“That is a quintessential bribe,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Samuel Zolkind said. “It’s a classic – like something out of a movie.”

In the starring role of this Manhattan trial is Hong Kong tycoon Chi Ping Patrick Ho, the leader of a think tank tied to CEFC China Energy who sought to court the African energy market.

According to the indictment, Ho burnished his credentials with CEFC’s charitable affiliate to bribe the presidents of Chad and Uganda. Both countries rank consistently toward the bottom of Transparency International’s anti-corruption index.

“He didn’t want to start that negotiation on an even playing field,” prosecutor Zolkind said. “He wanted an advantage. So, he decided to cheat.”

On the road to closing arguments this morning, Senegalese diplomat Cheikh Gadio spent three days on the witness stand where he recounted meetings with Ho at the United Nations and the apartment of CEFC’s owner at Trump World Tower. Gadio said that Ho’s delegation eventually traveled to Chad in a private jet with several gift boxes packed with $2 million in U.S. dollars to Chad’s President Idriss Deby.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is not how legitimate business is done,” Zolkind said.

Deby, a dictator who has ruled Chad since 1990, claims to have rejected the offer. Gadio said that Deby insisted that the CEFC delegation legitimize the transaction with a letter that would put the money to public use.

“Dr. Ho said, ‘Mr. President, I’m very impressed by your reaction and your attitude, your rejection of the gift,” Gadio testified.

Zolkind noted that Ho’s defense team did not dispute that account.

“Why?” the prosecutor asked. “Because [Ho] was impressed. The defendant had expected President Deby to pocket that cash.”

In March 2015, Ho sent Gadio a text offering $200 million in U.S. dollars up front for 10 percent rights – “plus some arms,” which testimony showed was to be used against the militant group Boko Haram.

Evidence from the case also implicated two successive U.N. General Assembly presidents: John Ashe and Sam Kutesa.

Ashe, a diplomat from Antigua and Barbuda, was indicted before he died in a 2016 weightlifting accident, but his co-conspirator Sheri Yan pleaded guilty two years ago to having bribed him.

The jury heard a wiretapped call between Yan and Ho appearing to discuss a “major contribution” to Ashe.

“That’s not a – that’s not a problem,” Ho told Yan in the 2014 call. “The problem is – uh, it’s give and take.”

“Yes, give and take,” Yan agreed. “That’s – of course. This is the – this is business, right?”

“Yeah, right,” Ho responded.

Zolkind said that “give and take” sounds like “this for that,” the English translation of the Latin term for bribery: quid pro quo.

Ho displayed a similar transactional attitude with the family of Ugandan foreign minister Sam Kutesa, a supporter of his country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act. Originally set to punish violators with the death penalty, this legislation is otherwise known as the “Kill the Gays” bill.

Various emails implicate Kutesa and his wife with corruption, though neither are publicly charged.

In an email to wife Edith Kutesa, Ho offered the donation to the foreign minister’s foundation subject to “mutual agreement and commitments.”

Zolkind noted that this is not the language of philanthropy.

“Charitable donations are not about mutual commitments,” he said.

Though prosecutors have not publicly filed any charges against the Kutesas, Zolkind made clear that the Ugandan political family had been in on the corrupt arrangement.

“The Kutesas understood the winds and the nods, and they were playing along,” he said.

After their Food Security and Sustainable Energy Foundation received a $500,000 wire transfer, Ho’s delegation at CEFC received a VIP invitation to Musevini’s fifth inaugural ceremony and smiled broadly for photos with the autocrat in photos entered into evidence.

“What can come out of this occasion can only be limited by what can be imagined,” Edith Kutesa told Ho before the ceremony.

Evidence showed that the Kutesas offered an array of enticements for CEFC in the energy, infrastructure, finance, agricultural and tourism industries. Uganda offered help in the Chinese energy company purchasing local banks and develop in a man-made island in Lake Albert, the 27th largest lake in Africa.

Prosecutors said that Ho planned to bring another $500,000 in cash to Uganda under the guise of supporting the campaign fund for Museveni, who had just been re-elected.

In a report marked “highly confidential,” Ho told CEFC’s chairman: “It’s suggested that it would be best to give it to the President’s representative directly in the form of cash.”

A day before traveling Uganda’s capital of Kampala, Ho informed his hosts in an email that CEFC’s delegation was “preparing to bring with us some ‘nice’ gifts to your President and Minister Kutesa.”

In October 2016, some five months after the trip to Uganda, Edith Kutesa sent an email with an attached letter backdated to June, which thanked CEFC for the supposed donation.

“It was just a charade,” Zolkind said of the letter. “Just an after-the-fact effort to try to cover it up.”

Ho’s attorney will deliver closing arguments this afternoon.

