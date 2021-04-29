Homeless Camping Ban is in Hands of Voters in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS (CN)– Austin’s storied past dealing with homelessness is headed toward a new chapter. On May 1st, Austinites will for the first time have a chance to decide whether to again make it a crime for anyone to camp within city limits. Proposition B seeks to reinstate a criminal penalty for persons sleeping in the city outside of designated camping areas and for obstructing public sidewalks by either sitting or laying down. But Mayor Steve Adler, city council members, and homeless service providers are fighting to keep Prop. B from becoming law.

Beginning in 1996, the City of Austin made it a crime to camp in any public area. After a year with the ban, thousands of citations had been issued, the majority of which went unpaid, leading to arrest warrants.

In the years to come, critics argued that the fines were issued to people who would be at a disadvantage to pay, guaranteeing them a criminal record. A record that would drive a wedge between the homeless and their ability to find employment or housing.

In 2017, that very argument would come from a city audit over Austin’s response to the homelessness issue. Auditors recommended an end to the camping ban because it “[created] issues for people attempting to exit homelessness”.

In place of the ban, the city was encouraged to seek Housing First strategies to address the issue. Housing First is a strategy which prioritizes housing for people, providing a platform for them to recover and exit homelessness.

Two years after auditors made their recommendations, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and the City Council ended the city’s 23 year old public camping ban by passing a city ordinance that eliminates criminal penalties for public camping. In a 2019 interview with radio station KUT 90.5, Austin Police Department Asst. Chief Justin Newsom said, “Any public space now … that you are not completely blocking the ability for someone to move past, is legal for you to camp on now”.

Almost immediately after the city ended its ban, Matt Mackowiak, Chairman of the Travis County GOP, and Cleo Petricek, an Austin Democratic Party activist, together launched Save Austin Now PAC.

In January of 2021, Save Austin Now successfully submitted a petition, with the required 20,000 signatures, to create Prop. B, a public camping ban for the May 2021 special election ballot. This followed a previous attempt to create a voter backed camping ban for the 2020 ballot, but the petition failed to have the correct number of signatures according to the City Clerk.

Prop. B, if passed, would again make it a criminal offense to camp in an undesignated area of the city of Austin, panhandleing during night time or in an aggressive manner, or sit/lie in the downtown and UT campus area.

Petricek, who also started the S.A.F.E. project in South Austin to respond to homelessness, said that the issue with encampments has “never been about the eye sore, it’s about [addressing] the criminal activity within these camps…” If Prop. B passes, Petricek believes it will help drive those living in encampments to seek service providers and bring a reduction in illegal activity. “Having a camping ban helps compel people to seek services and shelter… there needs to be some type of safe campground or location [for homeless to go to] while permanent structures are being built”, said Petricek.

Matt Mollica, Executive Director of the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), sees camping bans, much the city officials do, as another trap for homeless in the criminal justice system, but believes real progress will come when more affordable housing is created. “[Camping bans] have absolutely no impact on compelling people into services”, said Mollica. He concludes that such bans may even have the opposite effect, making those with no place to go less trusting of the services available to them.

Nearly two hours south of Austin, the City of San Antonio has been celebrated across the state, and even by Governor Abbott himself, as a model of how to address homelessness. Katie Vela is the Executive Director of the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH), a homelessness care provider in San Antonio. She stressed the importance of “using the right tool for the job”, whether that be care provided to people out in the community, in a housing facility, or through a recovery program.

A lack of affordable housing and access to healthcare compounds drives those onto the streets, leading to the surge in homelessness seen on the streets of Austin. “If you are deciding between paying rent and paying for medications, that becomes very challenging for [people] to maintain housing” said Vela.

In response to camping bans and ordinances, Vela said that she “does not see a camping ban as addressing the root cause of the problem.” Vela agrees withMatt Mollica of ECHO, that camping bans make the work done at SARAH and ECHO harder to reach those who are most vulnerable, pushing them into more dangerous areas of the community.

“If there is ever criminal activity or something that threatens people’s safety, they certainly need to contact the police and get support, but I would urge people to write to elected officials and urge them to look for compassionate solutions,” said Vela. She encourages anyone concerned about homelessness in their community to advocate for getting the housing and services to address the root cause of the issue.

In the long term, ECHO, in partnership with the City, sees housing as the way to overcome the issue. However, in the short term there is no housing available. At last count, ECHO reported 296 of the city’s 3,285 beds were available to the 1,574 unsheltered living in Austin.

Between now and the time it takes to procure or develop such housing, the homeless will just have to be tended to at encampments around the city. The City of Austin passed the Homeless Encampment Assistance Link or HEAL initiative, in April of this year. With the goal of connecting the homeless to housing and services to help people exit homelessness. HEAL aims to obtain more housing by authorizing the city to purchase several motels to serve as temporary housing. The initiative also leaves open the possibility for re-banning public camping in areas that are deemed unsafe.

Instituting camping bans have even become an issue statewide. For Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, it is a priority in his legislative agenda. He has proposed withholding funding to cities that “will not enforce a camping ban” and has called. Abbott may see his goal realized with two new bills, one in the house (HB1925) and one in the Senate (SB 987), that would ban public camping. Similar to Austin’s Prop. B, If passed, the laws would make camping in a public area a Class C misdemeanor, with a fine up to $500.

Austin’s homeless population has been steadily increasing in recent years. There are approximately 2,255 homeless people in the Austin and Travis county area according to a 2020 point-in-time (PIT) count. This showed an 11 percent growth in the overall number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin. In that same year, it was estimated that there was 25,848 people experiencing homelessness in Texas making up nearly five percent of the overall homeless population in America, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has canceled conducting its 2021 point-in-time count.

Last day to vote on Prop. B is May 1st, 2021; polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.