Justices Reinstate Punitive Damages for Embassy Bomb Victims

The U.S. Embassy, left, and other damaged buildings in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, are shown on Aug. 8, 1998 — the day after it was bombed by terrorists. Some of the victims of the bombing went to Washington three months ago for arguments in a Supreme Court case abou compensation for their injuries. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Victims of the U.S. Embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania can collect punitive damages from Sudan, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The case concerned whether a 2008 change to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that opened state sponsors of terrorism up to the possibility of punitive damages applies retroactively.

The changes in the law prompted additional victims of the bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 200 and injured 4,000 more, to bring suit against Sudan. A federal judge in Washington found al-Qaida “could not have carried out the 1998 bombings” without Sudan’s support.

The judge ordered Sudan to pay more than $10 billion, but the D.C. Circuit partially reversed that award, putting aside $4.3 billion in punitive damages because it was unclear whether Congress meant to make the 2008 changes in law apply retroactively.

Oral arguments were heard at the Supreme Court in February.

This story is developing…