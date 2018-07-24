Heiress to Liquor Fortune Charged in Sex Slavery Case

BROOKLYN (CN) – Seagram’s liquor heiress Clare Bronfman was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court on racketeering charges Tuesday in connection with a group that prosecutors say operated like a secretive cult and recruited women as sex slaves.

On Tuesday, prosecutors unveiled their anticipated superseding indictment against Keith Raniere, founder of international professional-development group NXIVM, and his “inner circle,” charging them with running a cult-like criminal enterprise.

Raniere is accused of having created a pyramid sex-slavery scheme called “DOS” or “The Vow” within NXIVM (pronounced “nexium”) in 2005.

Prosecutors claim women known as “masters” recruited other women, known as “slaves,” to join DOS, while concealing Raniere’s position at the top of the pyramid.

The indictment filed by U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue adds as defendants Bronfman, 39, alongside Kathy Russell, Nancy Salzman and her daughter Lauren Salzman. Russell and the Salzmans were arraigned in Albany on Tuesday.

The superseding indictment also names “Smallville” actress Allison Mack, who was arrested earlier this year.

According to the indictment, Bronfman and the other defendants were part of a criminal enterprise that demanded “absolute commitment to Raniere, including by exalting Raniere’s teachings and ideology, and not tolerating dissent; inducing shame and guilt in order to influence and control members and associates of the enterprise; obtaining sensitive information about members and associates of the enterprise in order to maintain control over them; recruiting and grooming sexual partners for Raniere; [and] using harassment, coercion and abusive litigation to intimidate and attack perceived enemies and critics of Raniere.”

After collecting damaging information about slaves’ family members or compromising photos, masters like Mack allegedly blackmailed them to keep the group a secret and to have sex with Raniere.

Bronfman’s arrest comes as no surprise to those following the case. Raniere has claimed no income and almost no assets, and his lifestyle is said to be bankrolled at least in part by Bronfman and her sister Sara Bronfman. Clare Bronfman served on NXIVM’s executive board since 2009, according to the indictment.

When Raniere argued for $10 million bond in June, it was strongly implied in the courtroom that Clare Bronfman was the unidentified financial backer of the proposed bail package, which U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis denied.

Sara Bronfman is not named in Tuesday’s indictment. Clare Bronfman surrendered to federal authorities Tuesday and was represented in court by Susan Necheles of Hafetz & Necheles LLP.

Allegedly a member of NXIVM’s executive board, Bronfman is charged with racketeering conspiracy, including conspiracy to commit identity theft, encouraging and inducing illegal entry of an alien, and money laundering.

A federal search warrant in March described an “heiress” who allegedly helped Raniere send cease-and-desist letters to women who had left the group or criticized NXIVM, and tried to bring criminal charges against a NXIVM defector who went public.

Raniere was arrested at a luxury villa in Mexico in March and extradited to the U.S. to face the charges. Mack, a two-time Teen Choice award winner for her work on CW’s “Smallville,” was arrested about a month later. The indictment says Raniere was also known as “Vanguard.”

Nancy Salzman, also known as “Prefect,” according to the indictment, is president of NXIVM. Investigators seized over half a million dollars in cash from her home during the March raid.

A house Salzman allegedly purchased in Albany was used by Raniere as a “sex lair,” according to a May forfeiture demand by the government.

Salzman’s daughter, Lauren, is also named in the superseding indictment. It says she is a member of NXIVM’s executive board and “a first-line master in DOS.”

Another defendant, Kathy Russell, is described in the indictment as NXIVM’s “bookkeeper.”

The superseding indictment charges Raniere with extortion, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud, sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking, identity theft, and conspiracy to alter records for use in an official proceeding.

Mack is charged with racketeering conspiracy, extortion, sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking, forced labor, and wire fraud.

Raniere and Mack have previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. Raniere’s lawyers insist everything that happened was consensual.

