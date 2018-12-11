Gunman at Large After Shooting Houston-Area Cops

HOUSTON (CN) – Three Texas law enforcement officers are hospitalized in stable condition after they were shot Tuesday afternoon while trying to execute an arrest warrant at a Houston home, where the suspect is still barricaded.

Five agents with the Texas attorney general’s office and two Harris County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in northeast Houston around 1 p.m. Tuesday to arrest Daniel Trevino, 25, on charges he violated a protective order, Harris County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Edison Toquica told reporters at the scene.

Toquica said Trevino has barricaded himself in the house,which is now surrounded by SWAT teams from both the Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon entry into the residence at the threshold of the door, the suspect engaged the officers with gunfire. Officers returned fire. Unfortunately three officers were hit by gunfire,” Toquica said.

One sheriff’s deputy may lose a finger from a gunshot in his hand, an AG officer was shot in the cheek, torso and ankle, and the other AG officer took a bullet in the leg, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference on the scene.

They were all rushed to Ben Taub Hospital where they are in stable condition.

A magistrate judge granted Christina Trevino Ibarra a protective order on Oct. 26 against Trevino, her boyfriend, after he allegedly pointed a revolver at her head at her apartment on Sept. 12 and said, “Bitch,I’ll kill you and your son if you messing with some dude,” according to court records.

Prosecutors charged Trevino with violating the protective order for allegedly head-butting Trevino Ibarra’s face on Dec. 2 after accusing her of having sex with a friend she had met at a Houston bar, court records show.

Trevino’s criminal record includes convictions for felony theft, felon in possession of a handgun and misdemeanor assault of a family member.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office confirmed two AG officers were shot Tuesday afternoon, but did not identify them.

“The three wounded officers have been transported to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment. Out of respect for the officers and their families and for those who are still engaged in a very serious situation in northeast Harris County, we will release no further information at this time,” Paxton’s spokesman Marc Rylander said in a statement.

