Grocery delivery work

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The grocery delivery service Gorillas failed to compensate for "call-in pay," when workers reported to their posts but were sent home for lack of work, as well as for expenses like workers' use of their personal cellphones, a class claims in federal court.

/ October 4, 2022

