GOP’s Cramer Opts Out of North Dakota Senate Bid

(CN) – Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Thursday opted out of challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp this November, rejecting pleas from President Donald Trump.

Cramer announced his decision on”What’s On Your Mind?” — a syndicated radio show heard throughout the state.

“We’ve decided that the best thing for our family and for me and I think, frankly, for North Dakota is for me to seek reelection to the House of Representatives,” he said.

“While it’s still a robust campaign — there’s still a lot of work to do — it’s far less intense than flying around the country for the next 10 months every weekend going to Chicago and New York and you know, someplace far away to raise adequate funds to, you know, to run,” Cramer continued.

The Republicans currently hold a slender majority in the U.S. Senate. Democrats need to flip two seats without losing North Dakota or any of the other nine seats they hold in states Trump carried in 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...