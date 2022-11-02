Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | Back issues
Giuliani on the hook

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington declined to dismiss two election workers’ claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation and civil conspiracy against Rudy Giuliani, who accused them of criminal activity during the 2020 election.

/ November 2, 2022

Read the ruling here.

