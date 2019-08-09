Clinton, Trump Emerge in Unsealed Epstein Evidence

MANHATTAN (CN) – She told the lawyers about flying in a helicopter with Bill, and how Jeffrey Epstein boasted about his friendship with Donald.

In an avalanche of files made public Friday, a 2016 deposition with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre darkens the doors of two U.S. presidents with testimony about their connections with the convicted sex offender.

The sweeping interview, only 20 pages of which appear in a newly unsealed exhibit, takes Giuffre through a list of statements attributed to her by Mail on Sunday reporter Sharon Churcher.

Asked by an attorney to identify whether any of the Churcher statements were inaccurate, Giuffre put check marks next to about a dozen bombshells, clarifying details such as who saw President Bill Clinton get into a “huge black helicopter” with accused Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I said to Sharon that Ghislaine told me that she flew Bill in the heli- —the black helicopter that Jeffrey bought her, and I just wanted to clarify that I didn’t actually see her do that,” Giuffre said, referring to a trip she took to the Caribbean with Epstein when she was 17 years old. “I heard from Ghislaine that she did that.”

Giuffre told Churcher that she used to get scared flying with Maxwell — the helicopter was a present from Epstein — and that Clinton had Secret Service with him on such trips.

Whether Clinton remarked about the “good job” Maxwell did, or who Donald Trump had sex with, though, Giuffre could not say.

“I didn’t physically see him have sex with any of the girls, so I can’t say who he had sex with in his whole life or not, but I just know it wasn’t with me when I was with other girls,” Giuffre said.

She never saw Trump and Epstein together, but “Jeffrey told me that Donald Trump is a good friend of his,” she said.

As for Trump flirting with her, something that Churcher reported, Giuffre said this wasn’t true.

“Donald Trump never flirted with me,” Giuffre said. “Then the next sentence is, ‘He’d laugh and tell Jeffrey, “you’ve got the life.”’ I never said that to her.”

The 2016 deposition took place during Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against Maxwell for denying sex-trafficking accusations.

The Second Circuit made them public today. Other exhibits show that Giuffre and Churcher emailed each other about the Epstein case and discussed Giuffre’s plans to write a book.