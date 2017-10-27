Georgia Election Server Wiped After Lawsuit Was Filed, Report Says

ATLANTA (CN) – A computer server crucial to a lawsuit claiming Georgia officials persisted in using antiquated voting technology despite fears the election could be hacked hacked, has been erased, a published report says.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that it learned the wiping of data from the server through emails the plaintiffs secured through an open records request.

Those emails said the server’s data was destroyed by technicians at the Center for Elections Systems at Kennesaw State University, which runs the state’s election system, four days after the lawsuit was filed.

The AP aid additional emails obtained in a public records request confirmed the wiping of the data.

The Coalition for Good Governance and Georgians for Verified Voting, both of which advocate for voting transparency, sued Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in Fulton County Superior Court on July 3, claiming the officials used a 15-year-old, direct-recording electronic voting system despite knowing the machines were vulnerable to being hacked.

“There are serious flaws in the paperless, aged, DRE system in Georgia,” the plaintiffs said. “So much so that the current system should not be used for casting and counting any federal, state or local election. It is not transparent. It is not secure. We the voters can not verify that votes have been counted as cast.”

The case was removed to federal court in August. The proceedings are pending.

But in early October, the attorney general’s office informed the plaintiffs’ attorneys that the two servers had been wiped in early March, before the litigation even began, according to Marilyn Marks, executive director of The Coalition for Good Governance

“We were shocked,” Marks said. “Why would you have wiped your servers when you knew you had all the problems of the servers being compromised in the November election?”

Marks subsequently filed a Freedom of Information Act request in October in an attempt to get more of the files, which was delayed, she says.

Instead, Marks’ attorneys received an email from the attorney general’s office saying they’d made a mistake and they hadn’t deleted the servers in March as previously stated. Rather, they’d deleted the servers in July and August.

“They deleted the servers after we filed our first lawsuit in state court and then again after we were moved to federal court … Innocent people don’t do that,” Marks said.

The DRE system was used in the presidential election, and in two special Congressional elections in April and June.

“We knew the system was corrupted and compromised. What we did not know is how deeply corrupt it was, how deeply vulnerable it was, and that the defendants knew that and they went ahead with the three elections anyways,” Marks said.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs demanded Georgia overturn the June 20 election due to indeterminable results gathered through the voting system employed in the election.

They also sought to block the use of the voting system for the November municipal election. and asked the court to order a review of the system to determine its vulnerability to being hacked.

“There are numerous concerns that we have about what’s going to be left available to do forensic work on,” Marks said. “It’s very, very obvious that the voting system that’s been compromised.”

A representative of the state attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...