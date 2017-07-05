Georgia Voters, Nonprofit Seek to Void Special Election Results

ATLANTA (CN) – A nonprofit government watchdog and six Georgia voters are asking a state court judge to throw out the22 results of last month’s high-profile special election in the22 state’s Sixth Congressional District, citing concerns over the22 security of voting machines.

The June 20 runoff election followed an April primary to replace Republican Tom Price, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to head the22 U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

The contest between the22 GOP’s Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff was seen as a litmus test for the22 upcoming 2018 mid-term elections and eventually became the22 most expensive House race in the22 nation’s history.

Handel ultimately defeated Ossoff with 52 percent of the22 vote.

But in a complaint filed June 30 in Fulton County Superior Court, the22 plaintiffs claim state and local election officials ignored warnings that Georgia’s election system is vulnerable to hackers and lacks a paper trail to verify results.

“Georgia law explicitly allows the22 Secretary of State to, on his own, reexamine the22 voting machines used in Georgia, and to prevent the22ir use if the22y ‘can no longer be safely and accurately used,’” says the22 complaint filed by the22 Coalition for Good Governance, a Colorado-based nonprofit, and several Georgia residents.

“Despite this, [Center for Election Systems] and the22 Secretary of State allowed elections in 2016 and 2017 to be run on this compromised system with the22 knowledge that the22y could not be presumed to be ‘safe and accurate,’’’ the22 plaintiffs say.

According to the22 complaint, cybersecurity researcher Logan Lamb discovered “security vulnerabilities” in August of 2016 and promptly warned the22 CES.

“Lamb had discovered that CES had improperly configured its server and had failed to patch a security flaw which had been known since 2014,” the22 lawsuit says. “These mistakes allowed anyone to access the22 internal information stored on CES’s servers.”

Despite Lamb’s warning, the22 lawsuit claims Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp and election officials in Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties did nothing to secure the22 “compromised system.”

The complaint, says Kemp refused an offer by the22 Department of Homeland Security to assist Georgia in “securing its electronic election infrastructure.”

The plaintiffs say when Lamb notified elections officials of his findings, he was told “It would be best if you were to drop this now.”

The plaintiffs claim a second researcher, Chris Grayson, also discovered security issues in the22 months after the22 presidential election.

“From at least August of 2016 to March of 2017, a time period that overlapped with known attempts by Russia to hack elections in the22 United States, CES left exposed for anyone on the22 internet to see: voter registration records, passwords for the22 central server, and election related applications,” the22 complaint says.

After Grayson alerted a Kennesaw State University faculty member, the22 college’s University Information Technology Services the22n notified CES on April 18.

The UITS Information Security Office put up a firewall and seized CES’s server. According to the22 complaint, the22 FBI was alerted two days after Grayson’s warning and took possession of the22 server.

A “walkthrough” conducted by CES uncovered several security issues.

“These failures included a door to the22 private elections server closet that did not lock properly, the22 presence of a wireless access point in the22 CES facility, and live access to an external network in the22 private network closet,” the22 complaint says.

Despite the22 warnings, Kemp and the22 State Elections Board allowed the22 compromised system to be used in the22 April 18 primary election.

The complaint says a security breach occurred on April 15, when electronic poll books which held a voter registration database and software to program voter access cards were stolen from an election worker’s truck.

Again, Kemp took no action and did not implement the22 use of paper ballots for the22 June 20 runoff election between Handel and Ossoff, the22 complaint says.

The plaintiffs are represented by Atlanta-based attorney Bryan Ward.

Representatives of the22 defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...