France burns as riots spread, reaching Brussels

Riots rocked France for a third night, this time also hitting the Belgian capital. The mayhem's toll was high with extensive property damage, 667 arrests and 249 police officers injured.

(CN) — France braced for a weekend of escalating riots on Friday after another night of violence in several cities and towns saw more public buildings, stores, cars and buses attacked by throngs of mostly young French who are angry over the police killing of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb.

French authorities said 667 people were arrested and 249 police officers were injured during the worst night of mayhem yet seen since protests broke out Wednesday in response to the death of a civilian at a traffic stop in Nanterre, an underprivileged suburb of Paris. The teen, known only as Nahel M., was of Algerian and Moroccan descent.

Police and protesters clashed into the night in Brussels, the Belgian capital, where outrage has also spread. Belgian police said the arrested 64 people, with one youth accused of beating a police officer.

As in France, Belgian cities are home to many Muslim residents with ties to former European colonies in Africa and the Middle East who complain of discrimination, unemployment and lack of opportunity.

French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to hold a new crisis meeting Friday afternoon to assess the damage and ramp up security. Initially seeking to calm tensions, he called the shooting “inexplicable and unforgivable” on Wednesday and since then has largely kept silent.

Macron attended a summit of European Unions on Thursday in Brussels, where he appeared upbeat though also fatigued. He made no comments to reporters, as is customary at such summits.

Schools, police stations, courts, town halls, bus depots and other public buildings have come under assault by protesters and suffered serious damage from fires. Transportation was disrupted in parts of Paris and crews worked to clear numerous streets of barricades and debris.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said it was not yet necessary to declare a state of emergency, a move that was taken in autumn 2005 to quell massive riots in France's suburban districts, so-called banlieues, where large populations of French Muslim citizens with roots in former colonies live.

Still, the option of declaring an emergency — as demanded by the Republicans and National Rally, France's right-wing parties — was on the table, suggested Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.

The toll from Thursday's riots was extensive with violence reported in many parts of Paris, including looting of a luxury brand shopping area in the center, and in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille.

In Paris, rioters broke windows and ransacked stores — including a Nike outlet, a Subway restaurant, a Zara fashion clothing store and a high-end jeweler — on the famous Rue de Rivoli in the heart of the capital. Numerous buses, cars and trams were torched, and clashes between protesters and police were reported in several parts of the city.

The motorcycle officer who shot Nahel remained in custody and issued a statement of apology on Friday. He faces voluntary homicide charges. On Thursday, more than 6,000 people joined a march led by Nahel's mother, Mounia, to demand justice for the killing.

The mayhem is forcing France to scrutinize Macron's decisions in recent years to give police more powers to confront a near-continuous wave of often-violent protests against his unpopular reforms, starting in 2018 with the so-called “yellow vests” protests and followed by protests against pension cuts and demonstrations by hard-core ecologists.

Events in France also are dramatically reawakening racial and religious tensions in Europe at a time of increasing brutality toward migrants seeking refuge in the EU, widespread anti-Muslim sentiment in many European nations and a rise in far-right political parties that have made stopping immigration, especially from Muslim countries, a core tenet of their platforms.

The unrest also comes amid an economic downturn in the EU caused by the coronavirus pandemic and war in Ukraine. Soaring prices, a slowdown in industrial output, budgetary belt-tightening and the beginnings of a recession in Germany, the EU's economic powerhouse, all make for a potentially combustible mix.

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.